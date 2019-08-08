(CNN) - For anyone thinking about canceling their Equinox or SoulCycle memberships, another chain of gyms is inviting people to work out this weekend for free.

New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Philadelphia Sports Clubs and Washington Sports Club are opening their doors to the public beginning on Friday through Sunday, a move they hint is directly tied to the outrage over their competitors' owner's embrace of President Donald Trump.

"FYI: This Friday, August 9th we're not doing anything in Southampton," the brand writes in an Instagram post. "Come work out with us."

The gyms will also waive all initiation fees for anyone who decides to purchase a membership.

The move comes as many people call for a boycott of businesses like Equinox, SoulCycle and Blink Fitness, after news broke that billionaire owner Stephen Ross would be hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Some people who frequent the luxury gyms said that Ross' decision signaled support of a President whose inflammatory rhetoric and policies targeting people of color are out of sync with the gym's progressive clientele.

"At Town Sports International gyms, we strive to maintain and foster all-embracing spaces of inclusion and acceptance," CEO Patrick Walsh said in a statement. "We want all of our members to have a sense of comfortability and acceptance the second they walk through our doors."

Town Sports International is the parent company of New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Philadelphia Sports Clubs and Washington Sports Clubs.

The company declined to comment on Ross' decision to host a fundraiser for Trump, but said its promotion this weekend was meant to be a gesture of inclusiveness.

The company also said it would be donating a portion of new membership sales, or a minimum of $10,000, to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.