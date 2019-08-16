(CNN) - A football game between a Dallas area high school and one from the El Paso area was back on Friday, a day after officials said it has been canceled because of safety concerns.

Plano Independent School District Superintendent Sara Bonser said that the out-of-district matchup between Plano Senior High School and Eastwood High School of El Paso will be held September 5 at the Dallas Cowboys' Star Center in Frisco.

The Star is home to the Ford Center, the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, and is equipped to monitor visitors.

On August 3, a 21-year-old man is suspected to have walked into an El Paso Walmart armed. He told police that his targets were Mexicans. The gunman killed 22 people and wounded 24 more.

Police say he traveled from a suburb of Dallas to commit the attack.

Bonser said that the Frisco ISD superintendent, Mike Waldrip, reached out and offered the use of the Star Center as a host site for the game after the cancellation. Frisco's 10 high schools use the facility for football and soccer games.

"Mike changed the football schedule to accommodate the two districts, knowing that the facility provides the level of security that this unique situation warrants," Bonser said. "This game can now occur with all the focus for our students and the excitement of Texas football in a safe environment."

The school district announced the cancellation of the game in a Thursday news release. It was not immediately clear what the safety concerns were based upon.

This story has been updated to reflect the game is back on.