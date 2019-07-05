(CNN) - Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was suspended without pay by Major League Baseball for the remainder of the season because he violated baseball's domestic violence policies, MLB said Friday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the suspension is retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 games and any postseason games the Phillies play.

Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 27 but the simple assault case against him was dismissed this week.

He will not appeal his suspension.

"I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself," Herrera said in a statement released by the players' union. "I alone am to blame for my actions.

"I've taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies' organization, my teammates and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining the Phillies once my suspension is served and to continuing to work on being a better partner, teammate and person."

According to a post on the Atlantic City police department's Facebook page, the agency said officers were called to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino at about 8:30 p.m.

They identified the possible victim as a 20-year-old woman from Philadelphia who had visible arm and neck injuries but refused medical treatment. The woman, described as Herrera's girlfriend, was talking with security guards when police arrived. Herrera, 27, was in his hotel room where he was arrested. He was released with a court summons.

CNN affiliate KYW reported that Herrera was told he must complete 60 days of counseling when he appeared in court this week. Photos of him leaving the courthouse show him holding hands with a woman.

The team said it supported the commissioner's decision.

"All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable," the Phillies said. "We are encouraged by Odúbel's acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."

Herrera had been on administrative leave since the incident.