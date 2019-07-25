(CNN) - Twelve days after being rescued from a sinkhole, Mr Changue, a six-year-old racehorse, won his race and the $15,000 that comes along with it.

Mr Changue, owned by Sam Passero, was grazing near the stables of the Fort Erie Race Track in Ontario, Canada, on July 11, when the ground gave way below him and swallowed him up.

Images from the rescue show Mr Changue's head sticking out of a hole filled with water and mud, which opened up because of a water main break, according to the racetrack.

Racetrack staff, along with the Fort Erie Fire Department, strapped ropes on the racehorse and hoisted him out of the hole. He walked away from the ordeal unharmed.

On Tuesday, Mr Changue won an undercard race on the day of the Prince of Wales Stakes, the second leg of Canada's triple crown.

He beat Thats It Imleaving to claim the $15,800 purse. This marks his seventh win in his career of 43 races.