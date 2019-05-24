(CNN) - Oh yes, he did it!

James Holzhauer just became the second "Jeopardy!" player to hit the $2 million mark. The reigning champion won his 27th game Friday with $74,400, bringing his overall winnings to $2,065,535.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas went into Final Jeopardy with a lead of more than $30,000 and was the only contestant who answered the "Around the USA" clue: "Astronomy buffs visit Idaho for the USA's first dark-sky reserve -- oddly, part of it is this resort area with a bright name."

The answer was "What is Sun Valley?".

He won after betting $35,000 out of his $39,400.

Holzhauer continues cementing his way into the show's history after Friday's win. Watch out, Ken Jennings!

Holzhauer already has the second longest winning streak in the show's history and he's ranked as the second player with the highest winnings in regular-season play.

He's is still hundreds of thousand dollars away from Jennings' prize winnings -- $2,520,700 over the course of 74 games -- but he's determined to keep winning.

Judging by his average winnings per game, it might not be much longer before he gets there. He could claim the top spot if he's able to beat more contestants and hold his winning streak for less than 10 more shows.

Holzhauer returns for his 29th game Monday.