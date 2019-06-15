(CNN) - The bond between a father and his kids can be extremely powerful.

In sport, a dad's duties can range from shipping their kids to practice, buying the necessary kit and spending countless hours supporting their children.

During that time spent together, the relationship can deepen, and in the public pressure-cooker that is elite sport emotions can bubble over.

So on Father's Day, CNN Sport looks back at some memorable dad moments.

Tough love

When up late watching TV one night in 1980, Richard Williams turned the channel to see Romania's Virginia Ruzici receive a check for winning a tennis tournament that he describes as "a hell of a lot of money for four days' (work)."

"I went to my wife and said that we have two kids, and we'll become rich. They're going to be tennis players," he said, referring to daughters Venus and Serena.

A 78-page blueprint was soon prepared, describing how Venus and Serena would reach the top. A key plank of the plan was that it would be enacted from one of America's roughest areas.

The Williams family was not poor and could have afforded to live in more well-to-do areas. But it was decided that Compton was the best place for their early education.

"There was no place in the world that was rougher than Compton," Williams said. "The ghetto will make you rough, it'll make you tough, it'll make you strong.

"And so that's why I went to Compton with them."

The plan turned out quite well -- at the last time of counting Serena has 23 grand slam singles titles to her name while Venus has seven, despite suffering from illness and injuries in recent years.

Mahut consoled on court by son

It was a fairytale run at the French Open this year for Nicolas Mahut.

Playing in his hometown Grand Slam, Mahut put on a show for the Parisian crowd, including his first-round win against Marco Cecchinato, where he lost the first two sets only to come back and win the match in five.

But in the third round against the Argentine Leonardo Mayer, Mahut came unstuck, eventually losing 3-6 7-6 6-4 7-6.

While packing his bags, emotions got the better of the Frenchman as he broke down in tears.

At which point Mahut's seven-year-old son Natanel ran on the court to embrace his father. The pair shared a hug and then walked off hand-in-hand to the applause of the crowd.

Watching on, even the victor Mayer became emotional and joined in the clapping.

Henderson fulfills 16-year promise

Although Liverpool's victory against Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1 impacted a huge number of people, it was even more special for one man from the northeast of England.

Brian Henderson -- father of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson -- was pitch side in Madrid and on hand to give his son an emotional embrace.

In December 2013, Brian was diagnosed with throat cancer, and during his treatment, asked Jordan not to visit him in hospital.

If his subsequent recovery to see Jordan clinch one of the biggest prizes in the game wasn't enough, he also revealed a promise Jordan had made to him when he was 10.

In 2003, Brian took him to Old Trafford to watch the Champions League final between AC Milan and Juventus. The boy was smitten and told his dad he would play in the final one day, Brian revealed to Optus Sport TV.

No wonder that Jordan and Brian shared such an emotional embrace that night in Madrid.

A major tribute to dad

Ken Rose was the person who introduced English star Justin Rose to golf, and as his son progressed through the ranks, Rose Sr. continued to be his mentor.

He was still coaching and advising Justin a month before he died of leukemia in 2002.

Eleven years later, Justin clinched his first major title in the 2013 US Open at Merion, Pennsylvania.

When the winning putt dropped -- handing Phil Mickelson a record sixth runner-up spot -- Rose looked up and pointed to the sky in tribute to his dad.

It was Father's Day, after all.

Derek Redmond gets helping hand from dad

In 1991, British sprinter Derek Redmond won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay in Tokyo.

So, going into the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, hopes were high that he could emulate that success.

However, after storming out of the blocks in his 400 meters semifinal, Redmond pulled up with a torn hamstring on the back straight.

Instead of receiving medical attention, Derek tried to finish the race by hobbling and hopping along the track.

As he rounded the final bend, Derek's father Jim appeared from the stands, brushed off the stewards and helped his son across the line.

This display of paternal love and perseverance has since been used in advertisements by Visa as an illustration of the Olympic spirit, and featured in Nike's "Courage" commercials in 2008.

Michael Jordan wins 'Father's Day Title'

Michael Jordan was the biggest deal in basketball and a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls between 1991-1993.

However, in 1993 his father James was murdered on his way back from a funeral, causing Michael to announce his first retirement.

He had a stint in baseball before returning to the NBA in 1995.

In his first season back with the Bulls, Jordan led them to the NBA Finals, where they beat the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2.

The sixth game of the series with the SuperSonics -- in which they wrapped up the title -- happened to fall on Father's Day, which was clearly an emotional occasion.

Instead of celebrating with his team, Jordan sobbed uncontrollably on the floor. That 1996 championship is now referred to as the "Father's Day Title" in a fitting tribute to Jordan and his late father.