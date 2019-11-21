(CNN) - Megan Thee Stallion had a "Hot Girl Summer" but according to her, it did not include Tristan Thompson.

The rapper is denying speculation that she's involved with Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and shares a daughter with Khloé Kardashian.

It all apparently started with a report that Thompson invited Stallion to a Knicks vs. Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While she retweeted the New York Knicks tweet about her being present at MSG, she responded to another tweet which featured an article claiming she and Thompson were dating.

"Lol they literally made up a whole LIE," she tweeted. "I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej."

In another tweet, she rather graphically stated that she doesn't even know Thompson.

She also got a final word in.

"If I ain't claiming him he ain't mine ...SIMPLE," the rapper tweeted.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently one of the hottest rappers in the industry, despite her not being one of the freshman artists recognized recently by the Grammys.

Thompson made headlines in April 2018 when he became embroiled in a cheating scandal while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True.

The couple split soon after and the drama was documented on her family's hit reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."