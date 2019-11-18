(CNN) - The last 17 minutes of a New Jersey high school playoff game interrupted by gunfire last week will be made up at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The shooting took place in Pleasantville, about an hour outside Philly, at the end of the third quarter of the game between Camden and Pleasantville high schools. Three people -- one adult and two minors -- were injured and five people were charged in connection with the incident.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for the state's high school sports, wanted to finish the final minutes of the game at a neutral site.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have offered to host the suspended Pleasantville H.S. / Camden H.S. football playoff game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Lincoln Financial Field," said Larry White, NJSIAA executive director, in a statement.

Each school will get a specific number of free passes for players' family members, White said. The game will be closed to the general public, but streamed live and free of charge on NJ.com.

White said it was unfortunate violence affected the outcome of last week's game.

"Thanks to the Eagles' generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game," White said. "They'll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win."

The Eagles will release more information on the game Tuesday, according to a NJSIAA news release. CNN reached out to the Eagles organization Monday night, but has not heard back.