(CNN) - The Toronto Raptors said they were ready for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

Before the start of the game, the Raptors shared a photo of the team on Twitter.

"Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle," the tweet read.

If only their hype photo showed the team on the correct California bridge -- the one pictured is in San Francisco, not Oakland.

The trash talk between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors has been nonstop during the NBA Finals. It should be expected, especially when it's one of the NBA's biggest nights.

Their pregame tweet could have continued on its way through the Twittersphere, but now it's making its rounds online not because it was a funny but because the Raptors messed up.

Let's do a quick bridge comparison.

This is the Golden Gate Bridge

It's the bridge that links San Francisco and Marin County, spanning the Golden Gate, a strait that leads to the San Francisco Bay.

You've probably seen it in several movies, including "The Maltese Falcon" and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."

Fun fact: The color of this iconic bridge is called "GGB International Orange."

And this is the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

Locally called the Bay Bridge, this is actually the bridge you'd see in Oakland... where the Warriors play... and where Game 3 is tonight.

This bridge was the longest in the world when it was built. Construction began in 1933 and opened in 1936, according to the San Fransisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Seismic Safety Projects site. It was considered the largest and most expensive bridge of its time.